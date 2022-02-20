Crews extinguish Lake Illawarra unit fire

news, latest-news,

Firefighters were quick to extinguish a blaze inside a unit block at Lake Illawarra on Saturday night. Crews were called to reports the ground floor apartment of a three-storey building on Entrance Road was on fire shortly before 11pm. About 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was extinguished a short time after they arrived. Read more: Thirroul thief identified as infamous Goulburn prison escapee All occupants were out of the building and firefighters did a sweep to ensure everyone was outside safely. Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund reminded residents to get out and stay out and call Triple Zero if there was a fire or smoke. He also said people should check to ensure their smoke alarms worked. Investigators and police officers were on the scene looking into the cause of the blaze on Sunday morning, with inquires continuing. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/d2d2293d-2577-48fb-a06c-1910c0a2ab28.jpg/r0_111_1284_836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg