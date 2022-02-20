Wollongong resident with COVID-19 dies

news, latest-news,

A Wollongong resident with COVID-19 has died while 287 cases were recorded in the Illawarra over the weekend. NSW Health reported 21 people with COVID-19 died across the state in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday, including 15 men and six women. One person was in their 50s, three people were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eleven people were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. Read more: 'This was her purpose': Shellharbour community remembers Emma Ryall Further details of the person from Wollongong's gender and age were not detailed on Sunday. In the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District there were 92 positive PCR tests recorded while 195 people tested positive using rapid antigen tests. Across the state there were 5582 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday including 3866 RATs and 1716 PCR tests. There are 1280 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals, including 77 people in intesive case, 35 of whom require ventilation. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.7 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. More than 55 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/a28b715d-d00c-47fb-883f-9ba16905bc6a.jpg/r3_0_6716_3793_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg