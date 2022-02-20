news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Tasmania JackJumpers, Brian Goorjian, NBL, WIN Entertainment Centre

Illawarra's finals hopes are teetering on the edge after falling 96-86 to the JackJumpers on Sunday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after downing the Taipans at the WIN Entertainment Centre, the Hawks looked lacklustre at the same venue, as Tasmania claimed victory on the back of a phenomenal three-point shooting performance. The JackJumpers were incredible from deep, shooting 22 threes, led by Josh Adams' eight from 11 attempts. Adams finished the night with 28 points, while Sam McDaniel mustered 20 points in the first half. Conversely, Illawarra were cold in offence, finishing with 31/71 from the field - including 4/22 from long range. However, Duop Reath was superb for the hosts, mustering 25 points and eight boards. With his side down by 10 at three-quarter time, Reath almost single-handedly inspired the Hawks to victory in the last quarter with 13 points, but it wasn't enough as Brian Goorjian's men slumped to their seventh defeat of the season. Xavier Rathan-Mayes nearly managed a triple-double for Illawarra, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. However, the result means rivals Sydney leap-frog the Hawks into the top four. Read more: Steelers bag third victory to open 2022 campaign Sunday's game marked the first time that these teams had met in the league's history. Illawarra jumped out of the blocks with a 5-0 run, before the visitors responded quickly through back-to-back Jack McVeigh threes. But it was the Hawks who again responded with a 9-0 run, including Antonius Cleveland's third basket, as they took an 14-6 lead. Josh Magette's three then ended Tasmania's scoring drought, before teammate Josh Adams also drained a bucket from long range as part of a 6-2 run. The rest of the quarter was an arm-wrestle, before McDaniel's buzzer-beating three dragged the deficit back to 22-20 at the break. Momentum continued to swing Tasmania's way in the second, scoring 10 of the first 13 points to take a 30-25 lead. Reath responded by scoring Illawarra's next four points, but the JackJumpers were making the hosts pay from long range, with McDaniel and Magette draining threes. The Hawks responded with a 5-0 run, but further threes to McDaniel and Adams gave the visitors a 42-34 advantage. However, Illawarra lifted, going on an 11-2 run, before McDaniel's buzzer-beater gave the JackJumpers a 46-43 lead at the main break. Read more: Wests extend lead on Cricket Illawarra ladder It was a shoot-out to open the third quarter, with the JackJumpers nudging out to a 52-47 lead, before Mikyle McIntosh, Magette and Adams drained threes as Tasmania took a 62-49 advantage. Matt Kenyon's lay up extended the visitors' lead to 15, before Tim Coenraad nailed a three-pointers. Illawarra continued to scrap but Magette's three gave the JackJumpers a 68-54 margin. Momentum continued to shift, before Adams' three - Tasmania's 17th of the night - gave them a 73-58 lead. With his side on the canvas, Xavier Rathan-Mayes rallied to score Illawarra's next five points, as the Hawks cut the deficit to 73-63 at three-quarter time. It was Reath versus the JackJumpers early in the fourth. Reath was on fire, mustering 13 points, however further threes to Adams (twice) and Clint Steindl helped Tasmania take an 84-76 lead. Adams continued to prove huge, scoring five of the game's next seven points, but a Tyler Harvey three and Cleveland dunk helped Illawarra cut the deficit to 89-83 with three minutes remaining. However, Adams again proved the villain for the WEC crowd, draining a three to give his side a nine-point buffer. The Hawks continued to push hard late in the game, but the JackJumpers were able to secure a comfortable 96-86 win. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

