St George Illawarra left with more questions than answers after Parramatta trial

sport, dragons-den,

Dragons fans sure rode the rollercoaster at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon as St George Illawarra stepped out for their first trial of the season. Anthony Griffin's side was blown off the park throughout the opening 20 minutes, Parramatta leading 16-0 at quarter-time. Read more: After receiving club's backing, Anthony Griffin must now complete his Dragons rebuild With the Eels making a number of substitutions, St George Illawarra showed fought their way back into the contest, drawing level before the half-time break. The second half was a free-flowing affair, the number of genuine first graders on the field dwindling as the game wore on. The Dragons hit the front in the 63rd minute and they aimed up in defence throughout the final quarter. That ultimately proved enough, St George Illawarra securing a 26-22 victory. It's always difficult to accurately assess trial performances, both sides well below full-strength. Among the Eels stars to sit out were halves Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, while the likes of Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, Aaron Woods and Jack de Belin watched from the sidelines in red and white polos. There were plenty of positives and negatives to take out of the contest for Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. The opening 20 minutes should act as a big concern. The Eels were sharp, slick and polished and St George Illawarra were the complete opposite. It took just two minutes for Parramatta to open the scoring and they had two more tries in the opening 16 minutes. Francis Molo, in his first appearance for the Dragons made an error that directly led to an Eels try. Parramatta captain Shaun Lane tore the right flank to shreds, with key question marks emerging over Talatau Amone's defence. Lane ran for 93 metres from just seven carries and had two try assists in a dominant performance. Tyrell Fuimaono and Tautau Moga also face a nervous wait for the judiciary to release the charge sheet on Monday. The former was sin binned for a hip drop tackle that left Haze Dunster writhing in pain, while the latter spent 10 minutes on the sidelines for a high tackle. Dunster suffered ligament damage to his knee, with scans during the week to confirm the extent of his injury. With a poor record at the judiciary, Fuimaono could face a lengthy stint on the sidelines if charged by the match review committee. In further bad news, Max Feagai limped off the field with an ankle injury early in the second half, the 21-year-old in significant pain. St George Illawarra slowly found their groove after the first drinks break and that's where the positives start to emerge for Griffin. Amone, for all his defensive frailties, was excellent steering the team around the park. After Moses Mbye was given an early rest, the 19-year-old took control of the attack and played a key role in all three second quarter tries. Moses Suli was barely sighted in the opening 20 minutes and struggled at times in defence, but once he got his hands on the ball he looked threatening in attack. The off-season recruit hit the line hard to set up his side's third try, Moga crossing in the corner. Another recent arrival, George Burgess was solid in a 26-minute stint off the bench, with seven runs for 55 metres. The final quarter was largely played out by fringe members of the squad, with Josh McGuire and Tyrell Sloan among the few NRL players remaining on the field for the Dragons. The youngster was also solid in a variety of roles, starting the game on the wing, before shifting to the fullback and playing more than 40 minutes in the halves. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

