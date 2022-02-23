Local Business Awards, Illawarra & South Coast, Precedent productions, Gala evening, business awards, business finalists, business

The Gala Presentation Evening is one of the most exciting and anticipated events for the local business community. It's an ideal opportunity for business owners to share the accolade of becoming a finalist (and perhaps winner) with their family, friends and staff. The evening acknowledges everyone's hard work and contribution to the business's success - a shared celebration of achievements. It also aims to develop and strengthen the bonds between businesses and the community thereby improving the standards of local businesses. It has been a tough few years for businesses with the COVID lockdowns and customers too nervous to venture out. But that is changing with the outlook much more positive. Everyone can help by supporting their local businesses. The Local Business Awards is the most comprehensive business awards program covering a wide variety of industry categories. The local categories include: The event also offers categories for outstanding operators and employees of businesses - these include Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year and Youth Award. These special awards are selected from all the local category winners. The Local Business Awards are based within the local community and give local businesses the opportunity to: A great thank you to Precedent Productions and all the sponsors for making the event possible. Phone (02) 8577 5066 or email precedent@precedent.net

And a big cheer will go up - 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards

The local categories include: Automotive Services

Bakery/Cake Business

Beauty Services

Butcher

Café

Dance Studio

Early Childhood Centre

Education Service

Electrical Services

Fashion

Fast Food/Takeaway

Fitness Services

Florist

Fruit & Vegetable Shop

Hairdresser

Health Improvement Services

Jewellery Store

Martial Arts Business

New Business

Pet Care

Pharmacy

Photography Business

Professional Services

Real Estate Agency

Restaurant

Service & Trade

Sole Operator

Specialised Business

Specialised Retail Business The event also offers categories for outstanding operators and employees of businesses - these include Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year and Youth Award. These special awards are selected from all the local category winners. Shared success - Dignam Real Estate: The Local Business Awards aim to pay tribute to and reward the local community's best businesses. Another big award: Aegis Value Engineering won the Business of the Year award at the previous award ceremony in the Local Business Awards. The Local Business Awards are based within the local community and give local businesses the opportunity to: Promote their business and its strengths.

Display their range of products and services.

Provide in-store displays of their Local Business Awards' success.

Bring together businesses, the local community and awards sponsors to celebrate excellence and quality. A great thank you to Precedent Productions and all the sponsors for making the event possible. Phone (02) 8577 5066 or email precedent@precedent.net