And a big cheer will go up - 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards
The Gala Presentation Evening is one of the most exciting and anticipated events for the local business community.
It's an ideal opportunity for business owners to share the accolade of becoming a finalist (and perhaps winner) with their family, friends and staff.
The evening acknowledges everyone's hard work and contribution to the business's success - a shared celebration of achievements.
It also aims to develop and strengthen the bonds between businesses and the community thereby improving the standards of local businesses.
It has been a tough few years for businesses with the COVID lockdowns and customers too nervous to venture out. But that is changing with the outlook much more positive.
Everyone can help by supporting their local businesses.
The Local Business Awards is the most comprehensive business awards program covering a wide variety of industry categories.
The local categories include:
- Automotive Services
- Bakery/Cake Business
- Beauty Services
- Butcher
- Café
- Dance Studio
- Early Childhood Centre
- Education Service
- Electrical Services
- Fashion
- Fast Food/Takeaway
- Fitness Services
- Florist
- Fruit & Vegetable Shop
- Hairdresser
- Health Improvement Services
- Jewellery Store
- Martial Arts Business
- New Business
- Pet Care
- Pharmacy
- Photography Business
- Professional Services
- Real Estate Agency
- Restaurant
- Service & Trade
- Sole Operator
- Specialised Business
- Specialised Retail Business
The event also offers categories for outstanding operators and employees of businesses - these include Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year and Youth Award.
These special awards are selected from all the local category winners.
The Local Business Awards are based within the local community and give local businesses the opportunity to:
- Promote their business and its strengths.
- Display their range of products and services.
- Provide in-store displays of their Local Business Awards' success.
- Bring together businesses, the local community and awards sponsors to celebrate excellence and quality.
A great thank you to Precedent Productions and all the sponsors for making the event possible. Phone (02) 8577 5066 or email precedent@precedent.net