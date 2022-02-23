Local Business Awards, Precedent Productions, Illawarra and South Coast, LBA finalists, business, awards

What a year or two it has been! Some of the challenges facing local businesses: Employee pressures with many employees working from home - this put extra pressure on managers and CEOs. Unpredictable labour market, as some businesses battled to fill positions because staff were either isolating at home or workers were barred from entering from other states and countries. Supply chain was interrupted so goods arrived late or were unavailable. Adjusting costs - while the office or shop was largely devoid of customers and staff, the rent still had to be paid. So what were the solutions? There is definitely a shift towards business recovery and even new opportunities. Here's to a successful 2022!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/639ffa84-d035-47c1-8da0-ca11d9eff89d.jpeg/r0_121_4000_2381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Persistence pays off in the LBA 2021

Back again in the running: Woonona Florist, who won the florist category last time, is a finalist again. Photo: EventPix What a year or two it has been! Some of the challenges facing local businesses: Employee pressures with many employees working from home - this put extra pressure on managers and CEOs. Unpredictable labour market, as some businesses battled to fill positions because staff were either isolating at home or workers were barred from entering from other states and countries. Supply chain was interrupted so goods arrived late or were unavailable. Adjusting costs - while the office or shop was largely devoid of customers and staff, the rent still had to be paid. So what were the solutions? There is definitely a shift towards business recovery and even new opportunities. Business assistance packages helped while they were hibernating

Rent relief in some cases was offered

More agile and flexible businesses as quick and firm decisions had to be made for survival and sustainability

Innovative solutions were found e.g. new markets explored

Many businesses increased their online presence - this certainly pushed digital access

Corporate responsibility - consumers are watching how seriously businesses are taking their social responsibilities

Community came to the fore with people helping each other Here's to a successful 2022! SHARE