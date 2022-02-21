coronavirus, COVID-19 cases, Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), Shellharbour LGA, Shoalhaven LGA ', Kiama LGA, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID cases, NSW Health

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has reported the deaths of three people with COVID-19 over the weekend, and 276 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. ISLHD said the local COVID deaths were reported by NSW Health over the weekend but details were only provided by the health district today. They include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both from the Wollongong LGA and vaccinated against the virus. The third death was a woman in her 80s from Kiama LGA who was unvaccinated. The third death was a woman in her 80s from Kiama LGA who was unvaccinated. Read more: Stay NSW program provides $50 vouchers to aid Illawarra and South Coast tourism industry "The local health district expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," it said. A breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases in the district's hospitals is not currently available, ISLHD said. According to ISLHD, PCR tests accounted for 75 of the new local cases reported today, while 201 were detected from rapid antigen tests (RATs). A breakdown of the positive cases by LGA showed 152 cases were in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 63 cases were in Shellharbour LGA, 55 cases were in the Shoalhaven LGA and 6 cases were in Kiama LGA. A breakdown of the cases by postcode is as follows: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 38; 2502 - 7; 2505 - 4; 2506 - 5; 2508 - 11; 2515 - 7; 2516 - 0; 2517 - 4; 2518 - 11; 2519 - 10; 2525 - 17; 2526 - 14; 2530 - 24; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 21; 2528 - 21; 2529 - 21; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 4; 2538 - 0; 2539 - 6; 2540 - 23; 2541 - 22; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 6; 2534 - 0. NSW recorded 4916 positive cases in the 24-hour period to 4pm yesterday. Of those, 1259 were from PCR tests and 3657 were from RATs, bringing the total number of active cases in NSW to 103,850. There are 1288 patients admitted to NSW hospitals, of which 74 are in intensive care and 33 are on ventilators. Of the seven deaths recorded across the state, all were men. One was in his 60s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was in his 90s. Five had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and two were unvaccinated. NSW Health says older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic stands at 1841. More than half the eligible population has now received their booster shot, with 51.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over having had three doses of a vaccine. The two-dose vaccination rate for those aged 16 and over is 94.3 per cent. Of children aged 12 to 15, 79 per cent have received two doses. The vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 is slowly rising, with 46.7 per cent having received one dose. NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

