Travel agents in the Illawarra are cautiously welcoming a push by the NSW government to use a professional to book a holiday as international and state borders continue to open up. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres both encouraged anyone planning a trip to book through a travel agent during a press conference today to welcome the return of international travellers to our shores. Karen Barnes owns Estours Travel at Keiraville. She bought the family-run business five years ago, and once employed three other staff. She now works alone and has been barely able to make ends meet. Read more: Stay NSW program provides $50 vouchers to aid Illawarra and South Coast tourism industry "Thank goodness we have had government support along the way but it is not enough to sustain a business. I do not pay myself so we can keep the business open," she said. Ms Barnes said the past two years had been full of ups and downs, with domestic travel returning, only to have it cancelled again and again. "Borders would open and people would get excited and book then borders would be slammed shut and we would have to work twice as hard to unbook or cancel everything, which we do not get paid for," she said. Ms Barnes said while it was encouraging that the government was supporting travel agents, many of the incentives introduced, such as Dine and Discover Vouchers and the new Stay NSW vouchers, were booked directly. In welcoming the return of international travellers today, Mr Perrottet said the NSW visitor economy was worth $38 billion, and 300,000 jobs and 100,000 businesses relied on the tourism sector. "Today is an incredible day for our state. It has been a long two-year journey through COVID but having our borders open, not just here but around our country, will make a real difference to people's lives," he said. Mr Perrottet said the global pandemic had caused many challenges around the world, but NSW should be proud it had got through it with an incredibly strong economy, low unemployment rates and low COVID death rate. "We have kept people in work, we have kept businesses open and today we are rejoining the world," he said. NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said it was time for NSW to re-engage with the world or risk being "left behind". "Today is such an important moment for the tourism sector. There is probably no other industry that has done it tougher over the past two years than the tourism sector," he said, adding travel agents in particular were among the hardest hit. He implored anyone who was planning to travel overseas to "call a travel agent". "If you are thinking about travelling over the next 12 months or so please call a travel agent. They have had an absolutely shocking period over the last two years. "'Please go through those guys. They could absolutely do with your business." Mr Perrottet agreed. "If you are going overseas, if you are travelling around, do it through a travel agent. Help those businesses who have been doing it incredibly tough for two years," he said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

