Brad Widdup looking to set platform for shot at Kembla Grange Classic

Brad Widdup is looking to lay the foundation for a tilt at the Kembla Grange Classic when he travels south for Tuesday's race meeting. Emerging filly Youthfull will contest a 1500-metre maiden, the Hawkesbury trainer looking to book a place in next month's Group 3 feature. Widdup is charting a path to the $1 million Australian Oaks, the Kembla mile a perfect stepping stone to the autumn carnival. Read more: Kembla Grange upgrades set to begin this winter Before he can start thinking about black-type racing, Widdup wants Youthfull to hit the line hard in her first race since running third on a heavy track at Kembla Grange last October. "Youthfull probably needs a bit further, but this is a good starting point for her," Widdup said. "I'm hoping to get her out to 2000m pretty quickly. "If she runs well enough, she may go to the Kembla Grange Classic. She has to get into the field, so has to run a good race. "She's a filly trying to get to the Oaks, the Kembla Classic is one of the key lead up races. It's important to get her program right. This is a nice race to keep her building up towards those longer distances." The Kembla Grange meeting could be heavily impacted by the weather, with rain forecast on Monday night and up to 45 millimetres predicted on Tuesday. Youthfull has three placings from five career starts, including two in the wet, Widdup not concerned about her ability to handle the rain. The filly is rated a $21 chance for Tuesday's race, behind $3.30 favourite Sanstoc and Stormy Legend at $3.80. While Youthfull is considered an outsider, stablemate Short Shorts has attracted the interest of punters ahead of a 1200m class one. The three-year-old is the $3.30 favourite to start her preparation with a win. While Youthfull is a promising stayer, Widdup expects Short Shorts to excel over the shorter distances. "It's only her third start, but she's coming along really well," Widdup said. "She's drawn well, she should be right in the race. "She's a three-year-old filly, so I'd like to aim up somewhere black-type. Maybe the PJ Bell or the James Carr Stakes, or even the Albury or Scone carnivals. "If she's going well, we'll have a crack at black-type over the next couple of months." Gwenda Markwell will lead the local charge on Tuesday, with 13 horses accepting across the seven race card. Burning Need and Flower Press will line up alongside Short Shorts, while Mentalism is a $5.50 chance in the opening event of the day. Meanwhile, Kembla Grange trainers Kerry Parker and the Price stable are gearing up for a tilt at Group 1 success on Saturday. Think It Over has been nominated for the Chipping Norton Stakes, a race that will likely see Verry Elleegant, Kolding and Colette line up. Jamaea is set to resume her rivalry with Waller duo Fangirl and Espiona in the Group 1 Surround Stakes. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/4949b116-c7fb-4dab-bcae-d62a281c7e5c.jpg/r2_224_5044_3073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg