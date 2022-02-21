Stockland grants now open

community,

Stockland is calling for applications for its annual $300,000 CAREgrants program, which funds local initiatives from non-for-profits and community groups. Grant applications are open until Friday, 18 March. The program, which is in its ninth year, surpassed $2 million in donations to over 2,000 local community groups across Australia last year. In 2021, Stockland Shellharbour awarded grants to Need A Feed Australia, U3A Kiama Illawarra Drug Awareness Group, Shell Cove Public School P&C, and CatholicCare Wollongong Amy Hogan, National Manager of Group Sustainability at Stockland, said that it was an important time to be helping grass roots initiatives. "The past few years have been particularly challenging for community organisations, and we are delighted to be able to recognise and support the vital work that these groups do in our communities every day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/7fb8bca6-34b6-47e4-8cc2-37de4972b4c6.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg