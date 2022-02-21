news, latest-news,

Coach Brian Goorjian concedes the Hawks have to find their way out of a 'deep, dark box' after being dumped out of the top four by a laser-sharp Tasmania. The Jackjumpers produced a three-point masterclass on Sunday night, nailing 22 from the arc in the 96-86 victory, which allowed the Hawks bitter rivals Sydney Kings to move into fourth. The Hawks had seemingly put their season back on track with consecutive wins over Cairns, including holding the Taipans to 54 points on Friday. Read more: Fallout from controversial Tyrell Fuimaono tackle continues But Goorkian admits he'll need to rethink the battle plan after being blown away by the Jackjumpers. "It's me, I've got to get mroe out of our team, we've lost a lot of games at home now and where do you go from here?" Goorjian said. "I think a lot of teams have fallen by the wayside, everyone is talking about the (top) four and they certainly don't see us in there. "We're in a deep dark box right now. "But I like our group, I like the way they compete and I do think we're going to fight and I do think we're going to bounce back." Goorjian said the shooting from the Jackjumpers "felt like we were playing the Phoenix Suns out there", as guard Josh Adams finished with eight from 11 three pointers, while Sam McDaniel had four from four and Josh Magette and Clint Steindl were also in the zone. The Hawks have another home game, against Adelaide on Friday night, but then face a crucial stretch on the road against New Zealand, South East Melbourne and in Tasmania. Read more: St George Illawarra left with more questions than answers after Parramatta trial Goorjian challenged the Hawks to put the top four fight out of their minds and focus on the 36ers showdown. A renowned three-point shooter himself, veteran Tim Coenraad said he was rattled by the loss. The Hawks have an 8-7 record, behind Sydney at 9-7, while the Jackjumpers stayed in the playoffs hunt at 7-7. "If you said at the start of the night this team was only going to score 12 two-pointers, we're pretty confident we're going to win," Coenraad said. "...We've got to shake this one off, I'm very upset about it. "You have two good games (against Cairns) and you feel like you're turning the corner and then a team throws 66 points at you from the three-point line. "It kind of rattles you a little bit." To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

