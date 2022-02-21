Fallout from controversial Tyrell Fuimaono tackle continues

sport, dragons-den,

The fallout from Tyrell Fuimaono's controversial tackle on Haze Dunster has continued, the Eels rookie ruled out for the season. Dunster tore his anterior, medial and posterior ligaments in the incident and will undergo surgery later this week. Read more: Hawks fall out of top four after JackJumpers loss Fuimaono grabbed the Eels winger as he attempted to step his way through the St George Illawarra defence, the pair twisting awkwardly as the Dragons forward landed on his opponent. The tackle came just 13 minutes into St George Illawarra's trial against Parramatta, each team's first of the season. Fuimaono was sin binned for the incident and faces a nervous wait for the NRL to release their charges from Sunday's game. "Haze Dunster has been ruled out for the 2022 season following confirmation he has sustained ruptures to his anterior, medial and posterior ligaments (ACL, MCL and PCL) in his knee during last night's trial," the Eels said in a statement. "Haze will undergo surgery in the coming days and then will begin an extended rehabilitation period. "The Parramatta Eels are fully supporting Haze in his efforts to returning to the field in 2023." The incident has drawn a passionate response from rugby league fans, some labelling it an accident, others calling for the Dragons forward to be rubbed out for weeks. If he is charged, Fuimaono will be hit with loading after he was suspended for five games for a high tackle on Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen last year. St George Illawarra players rallied around their teammate after the match on Sunday night. "I'd have to have another look, but I didn't think he fell like a hanger tackle," Andrew McCullough said. "I didn't think he jolted down, he sort of caught him up high and just sort of turned. It's a hard one." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/20df9611-953e-46fd-821f-79cb99de8d1f.jpg/r1_0_3061_1729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg