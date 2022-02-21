Getting your hands dirty to clean up Wollongong beaches

news, latest-news,

Oak Flats' Freya Jorgensen gets to combine a job and a passion. Since last month Ms Jorgenson has been working with non-profit group Green Connect, which employs young people and refugees to carry out work that helps the planet. It's been a relief after having quite a bit of trouble finding work. Read more: Wollongong rail staff say they're ready to work "I grew up in a family that was very focused on the environment," Ms Jorgensen said. "We've always been into gardening and been passionate about recycling. This is something I've been wanting to do for a really long time but it's really hard to do if you don't have previous experience. "So I'm really grateful that I'm going to get that chance now." Green Connect workers have been teaming up with Wollongong City Council on a pair of trials aimed at keeping the region's beaches, foreshores and parks clean. One involved the introduction of yellow-topped recycling bins in foreshore areas, which saw Green Connect workers measuring the contamination rate to see how likely people are to recycle in public places. And it seems they're better at doing it at home. Green Connect CEO Kylie Flament said the trial showed an average contamination rate of 44 per cent. "We need to reduce that by a lot to make public place recycling possible long-term," Ms Flament said. "Dirty cardboard containers and food waste are the most common mistaken item found in yellow bins. We've even found whole burgers tossed in the recycling." The second trial saw 27 Green Connect workers employed by council over the summer to maintain the city's coastal areas. "Over the past year or so, COVID-19 presented an opportunity to reevaluate and come up with new ideas to target waste and clean our public spaces to care for our community," council's General Manager Greg Doyle said. "Working together we hope to educate our community when it comes to waste in public spaces."

