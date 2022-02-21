It's official - Wollongong councillors need to pay for their own booze

news, latest-news,

If Wollongong City councillors want to have a boozy lunch or dinner, they'll have to pick up the tab. As part of a councillors' expenses policy that was approved for public exhibition at Monday night's meeting, they will not be able to claim for the beer, wine, or whatever they drank while on council business. If a councillor has to travel for official business that is on late in the evening or early in the morning, they can be reimbursed for their meals. Read more: Kiama councillors say no to booze at post-meeting dinners But the money they may spend on any beers they have with them comes out of their own pocket. The adjustment in the councillors' expenditure rules is to bring it in line with council's existing procurement policies that state alcohol cannot be purchased for private consumption. An upper limit on travel reimbursements has also been introduced, at $3000 a year. Other changes to the expenditure policy will see the end to councillors automatically being given a printer - though they can request one if desired - and any newspaper subscriptions encouraged to be digital rather than print to reduce paper use. Councillors can choose their own mobile phone and plan and council will pay as much as $150 a month, while those who need to pay childcare so they can carry out official duties can get back a maximum of $3000. A councillor who has to take an interstate flight of four hours or less has to book an economy ticket; over that threshold and council will splash out for a premium economy fare. A partner of a councillor can attend a conference or dinner at council's expense, but the councillor has to foot the bill for their partner's travel and accommodation to get there. In the event of a serious threat to a councillor, the council has the potential to pay up $2000 a year for security. And in case you're wondering, the Lord Mayor has to pay any speeding or parking fines accrued while driving the specially-provided car. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

