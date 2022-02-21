'Working-class hero' Fred Moore gets tributes on the floor of parliament

news, latest-news,

Two Illawarra MPs have paid tribute to "hero of the working class" Fred Moore on the floor of State Parliament. The union stalwart passed away on January 21, aged 99. "In his fight for equality for all, Fred stood proudly for what he believed in, and we will continue to reap the rewards of his dedication towards and activism in improving the lives of our communities," Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said. Read more: BlueScope's record profit shores up the future of Port Kembla blast furnace She noted he fought for improved safety in the mines across the Illawarra, was active in anti-apartheid groups and was one of the few non-Indigenous Australians to be made an honorary Elder of the Aboriginal community in the region. Keira MP Ryan Park called Mr Moore "an extraordinary human, a true gentleman and a well-respected and much-loved leader in our community". "When Fred spoke, people listened," Mr Park said. "It did not matter what he was speaking about or to whom he was speaking, people always wanted to hear what Fred had to say. He acted with decency and respect, and always strived for unity." Mr Moore led by example, showing that the job of an advocate "whether on a picket line or in the workplace, was to try to make sure that working people were better off, that they were safer at their workplace and that they got the dignity of decent pay and decent working conditions".

