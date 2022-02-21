Melbourne, Brisbane services return to Shellharbour Airport

news, business, Shellharbour, airport, Link Airways, Jeff Boyd, flights, Brisbane, Melbourne

Link Airways will double the number of flights to Brisbane from Shellharbour Airport and triple flights to Melbourne as the airline seeks to return to pre-COVID schedules. The flights will begin from Sunday, February 27 and will enable travellers to fly to Melbourne and return in the one day. Read more: 'We're not on strike': Wollongong's rail staff say they're ready to work Manager network strategy and development for Link Airways, Jeff Boyd, said that the new schedule would enable the return of regular business travellers. "It's really about getting the business people back flying with us. Like all airlines, we really need that regular business travel to make the airline viable," Mr Boyd said. Mr Boyd said the airline was hoping to progressively add more services to its schedule as traveller numbers pick up over the course of 2022. "We'll monitor on a week by week basis but we're thinking that around mid year would be the earlist we would be back to a full schedule." While Link Airways, which operates flights to a number of regional locations in NSW and Queensland, as well as Hobart and Canberra, saw a bump in passenger numbers over the summer holiday period, the usual transition to business travellers from late January and into early February is yet to eventuate. The addition of more frequent flights is hoped to lure business travellers back to the service. When numbers do return, Mr Boyd said that the airline hoped to add more destinations from Shellharbour in the future. "It was always the plan that we would get Melbourne and Brisbane services bedded down well before we looked at other options, but we've had to take a two year hiatus and now get back to rebuilding those Brisbane and Melbourne services," he said. "At the moment our priority is to just rebuild what we had before COVID." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/65723853-31b3-427b-8e3d-d5ad0b9abdf5.jpg/r0_323_6345_3908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg