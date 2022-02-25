news, latest-news, auction, inspect now, beach house for sale, Wollongong property, real estate, property, Belle Property Illawarra

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4 Rising high in one of Wollongong's most exclusive coastal pockets, this stunning tri-level home on 537sqm brings a luxurious holiday feel to everyday life. A showcase of contemporary style with two flowing in/outdoor living zones and three-metre high ceilings throughout, it also features a sleek outdoor kitchen complete with five-burner barbecue, a heated saltwater pool with tumbled marble surround, and about 91sqm of ground-floor garaging to accommodate four cars. You can relax or entertain with ease in the expansive lounge/dining/kitchen with solid European oak floors. Other features of this home include a separate rumpus, beautiful dual verandahs and a separate front terrace shared by two beds. The kitchen is a dream with a walk-in pantry, 40mm Caesarstone island and 900mm induction cooktop. The opulent master quarters has a window seat and generous dressing room plus full master ensuite, as well as another ensuite and two convenient guest W/Cs. Air-conditioning, zoned security system and NBN connected too. The address itself enjoys blissful area and ocean outlooks, and gives blue-chip access to harbourfront restaurants, free shuttle transport and North Beach. Stroll to Blue Mile and ocean pool, restaurants and cafes as well as the CBD so live it up with this stunning home in a fantastic location.

