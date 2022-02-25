news, latest-news, Shell Cove, Hamptons, for sale near marina, Shellharbour Marina Group, property, real estate, inspect now

Feature Property Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 This impressive four bedroom, three bathroom family home in a great location within Shell Cove provides all of the room and liveability a growing family needs. The interior is inspired by coastal Hamptons decor featuring plantation shutters, neutral tones and beautiful engineered timber longboards. Privacy is assured with a natural tree outlook directly across the road with upper living room and balcony views to the escarpment. The floorplan is family friendly with the ground floor showcasing generous open plan living at its best including kitchen, dining, living and family areas that flow onto an alfresco undercover patio with level backyard and established landscaped gardens. The four bedrooms are on the upper level including the master suite featuring a WIR and ensuite plus an additional living room. In the kitchen is a gas stove, stone benchtops, wall oven and two drawer dishwasher. Additional features include ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans, new gas hot water system, vacuum system, garden shed, third bathroom off the laundry, double garage and extra off street parking. This property on 495sqm meets a Liveability Features Appraisal to reduce home running costsand increase comfort. A short walk or drive to Waterfront Marina, wetlands and walkways, Shell Cove Public School, Killalea State Park and Farm Beach, Shellharbour Village and Stocklands shopping centre. James Cook Park and a junction train station are an easy walk just down the road while the nearby airport has regular flights to Melbourne and Brisbane.

