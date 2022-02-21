news, latest-news,

For the first time in over 18 months, the University of Wollongong put on a show for students, turning up the music and firing up the barbie to celebrate a long-awaited return to normality. Campus Fest, UOW's orientation week-music festival hybrid, kicked off on Monday to welcome students back to campus after a tumultuous two years. UOW has partnered with music festival Yours and Owls to create a Campus Fest program featuring live music stages for students to enjoy. "I think we all want to see, not just our campus regain its vitality and come back to life, but we all have the same wishes for our community and the world," UOW vice-chancellor Patricia Davidson said. "From 11am to 3pm most days there will be free games, entertainment and food. There's a pool party on tonight and lots of things happening at the Unibar. I really encourage people to just get out there and enjoy." Read more: University of Wollongong opens next generation campus in Dubai Knowledge Park For some students, the new year is an opportunity to finally get off zoom and make connections in person. As a third year engineering student, Manith Rathnayaka's university experience has been mostly online. With a degree that is usually very hands on, he's excited to finally get some time in the labs. "We've been doing university online for two years now. It's been more difficult, especially with engineering practicals. Hopefully this year will be better than the last years," Mr Rathnayaka said. Eighteen-year-old Yasmin Willis, who is about to embark on her engineering journey, is excited to study something she's passionate about, and experience something outside of her home town of Parma near Nowra. "UOW was my number one option - it's really diverse culturally, unlike back home, and there are lots of different opportunities here," Ms Willis said. After being confined to zoom, students finally have the opportunity to get out and meet each other, Professor Davidson said. "Take lots of opportunities on campus. Make good friends, because they will be with you your whole life long," she said. Read more: UOW is going green to reduce regional greenhouse gas emissions Students living on campus have made instant connections, thrown together with other students from around the country, with the potential to become lifelong friends. "It's a really nice environment, especially for meeting people," said Ms Willis, who moved into the university's Campus East accommodation this year. For Professor Davidson, the image of student life back on campus is an emotional one. "To be honest, I feel a bit emotional seeing all of those sights. It's been a tough few years and I'm excited just to see the students back," Professor Davidson said. "I think so many people have suffered so much, and lives have been lost. And it's just great to see hope and optimism on our campus." With a packed week of fun, UOW students are ready to make up for lost time.

