Four car accident causes northbound traffic jams on Princes Highway

news, latest-news,

A four car collision added to travel chaos on Monday as traffic slowed to a halt in North Wollongong. An ambulance and police attended the scene outside Wollongong City Motors on Flinders Street near the Princes Highway at 1pm. The cars crashed into each other nose to tail after the driver of the first car suffered a medical episode. Three people were taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment and the driver of the first car was in a stable condition. The accident comes as public transport in the region ground to a halt due to a disagreement between Transport NSW and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU). Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/a702b9de-e530-4f3e-bd10-661128123054.jpg/r4_149_1597_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg