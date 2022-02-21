St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono facing lengthy stint on the sidelines

sport, dragons-den,

St George Illawarra forward Tyrell Fuimaono is set for up to seven weeks on the sidelines for a tackle that ended Parramatta's Haze Dunster's season before it had even begun. The Dragons second rower landed heavily on Dunster's knee in a controversial tackle that came just 13 minutes into their first trial of the year. Despite trailing 16-0 early, St George Illawarra went on to win the clash 26-22. Read more: Hawks fall out of top four after JackJumpers loss Dunster has since been ruled out for the season, having ruptured his anterior, posterior and medial ligaments in the incident. Fuimaono was charged with a grade three dangerous contact, a citing that carries a base penalty of three matches. With loading and carryover points, however, the forward is facing much longer on the sidelines. Should he take the early guilty plea, Fuimaono will miss five games. If he fight the charge and lose and the 25-year-old will be rubbed out for seven matches. Tautau Moga was also hit with a grade one careless high tackle charge and is facing a fine of up to $2100. Earlier on Monday, the Eels released a statement revealing the extent of Dunster's injuries. "Haze Dunster has been ruled out for the 2022 season following confirmation he has sustained ruptures to his anterior, medial and posterior ligaments (ACL, MCL and PCL) in his knee during last night's trial," the statement said. "Haze will undergo surgery in the coming days and then will begin an extended rehabilitation period. "The Parramatta Eels are fully supporting Haze in his efforts to returning to the field in 2023." The incident attracted a fierce backlash from fans and media, some calling for Fuimaono to be suspended for a lengthy period. Others considered an accident, two bodies tangled up as Fuimaono made an awkward attempt to tackle the Eels winger. St George Illawarra players rallied behind their teammate in the wake of the incident. "I'd have to have another look, but I didn't think he fell like a hanger tackle," Andrew McCullough said. "I didn't think he jolted down, he sort of caught him up high and just sort of turned. It's a hard one." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/c051fae6-6a22-4074-afe4-55fc999beb73.jpg/r2_246_4813_2964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg