University town vibe returns as students come back to campus

For two years, the University of Wollongong campus has been a ghost town - with staff working from home and students mainly studying online. The vibrant campus life UOW has been known for has been made impossible by the pandemic, and Wollongong just hasn't felt like a university town. But now, students and staff are back on campus - hopefully for good - and there are clear signs of this rippling across the city. Read more: 'We're not on strike': Wollongong's rail staff say they're ready to work For instance, on Sunday evening, North Gong pub's beer garden was heaving. Buoyed by the state's lifting on restrictions on singing, dancing and distancing, students and young people were packed in listening to live music. In the surrounding streets, as groups and couples wandered down towards the pub, it could have been any summer's afternoon in early 2020, before coronavirus shut everything down. On Monday, the campus itself was teaming with life - as students filled the Duckpond Lawn and Unibar for the beginning of Campus Fest and O-Week. Of course, as staff and students return, so will some of the issues that have plagued the streets around the campus. Traffic, congestion and parking will once again be issues to watch in the coming weeks, and for students trying to find somewhere to live amid rising rents and house prices, housing remains a problem. Next Monday, on the road into Wollongong, drivers may encounter diversions coming off the M1 Motorway, to help stop long queues of cars as students settle into campus life. And while the traffic jam near the uni may normally feel like an inconvenience to grumble at (especially as many other workers return to their offices in the CBD), right now it feels like something to celebrate. Even after the financial troubles caused by COVID-19, the university remains one of Wollongong's most significant economic drivers, adding billions to the economy. UOW students and staff are vital the success of Wollongong's pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and shops that have struggled so badly since the first lockdown in March 2020, and it is refreshing to see them returning after a long two years.

