Tyrell Fuimaono at centre of latest judiciary storm

For the second time in the space of nine months, Tyrell Fuimaono finds himself at the centre of an NRL judiciary storm. Last year it was his sickening high shot on Ryan Papenhuyzen during Magic Round, a tackle that came in the midst of a crack down on contact to the head. That saw the forward plead guilty to a grade one reckless high tackle charge and spend five weeks on the sidelines. Read more: After receiving club's backing, Anthony Griffin must now complete his Dragons rebuild This year it's a hip-drop tackle that has ended Haze Dunster's season before it had even begun, the Parramatta winger lasting just 13 minutes in the first trial of the year. Fuimaono has been hit with a grade three dangerous contact charge, a citing that could see him rubbed out for up to seven weeks. It comes as the NRL completes a full review of the judiciary process. Central to that review is the role of loading and carryover points in determining suspensions. The presence and size of fines is also being examined, while some coaches have called for different penalties depending on the gravity of the match. "It's a hard one," Dragons hooker Andrew McCullough said. "I know they're trying to crackdown. It's simple, you can't make contact with the head, but the Tyrell one's a bit of a grey area tonight. He's got loading too, so that's a hard one. "I get the contact to the head, that's plain and simple. It shouldn't be in the game, we've just got to get into it regardless. "The fine aspect of things, we could look at different ways for players getting fined, it could be quite hard for them, especially after the last couple of years." Fuimaono's situation shapes as a perfect case study. The base penalty for this charge is currently 300 points, enough for a three week ban. But he is also hit with loading for two prior similar offences in the past two years and additional loading for two prior non-similar offences over the past two years. With 22 carryover points added in, the base penalty of 300 goes up to 742 points. Should Fuimaono take the early guilty plea, that is reduced to 562 points, enough for a five game ban. For McCullough, the impact of loading should act as a warning sign to players. Repeat offenders will have to change their ways or face ever increasing suspensions. "Loading is reasonable if you've got repeat offenders," McCullough said. "With contact to the head, that's what they're trying to stamp out. "I get where they're coming from. Overall with loading, you can't be doing things back to back." Fuimaono was joined on the charge sheet by Tautau Moga, who faces a fine for a grade one careless high tackle. The incidents have distracted from what was an eventful start to the year. St George Illawarra were poor through the first 20 minutes and trailed 16-0 at quarter-time. The Dragons fought back to eventually claim a 26-22 victory, but all at the club know the start was not good enough. With the Charity Shield looming on Saturday, the players are looking for an immediate turnaround. "We were just a bit slack," McCullough said. "There wasn't enough aggression, line speed, it was a combination of things. "It's something that we need to fix up real quick and I was first and foremost at the front of that."

