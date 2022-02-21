community, Master of Professional Accounting, Thomas Pinson, Cricketer Thomas Pinson, University of Wollongong, Sutherland District Cricket Club, Mathew Duff, Professor Alex Frino

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has launched a new scholarship in conjunction with Sutherland District Cricket Club to help students reach their educational and sporting goals. Each year, an exceptional UOW student will receive a $2500 scholarship towards their course fees. The inaugural scholarship has been awarded to Thomas Pinson, a first year Master of Professional Accounting student from Sydney's Sutherland Shire. Read more: University town vibe returns as students come back to campus The passionate cricketer and "extraordinary student" who works at an accounting firm in Cronulla said the partnership between the university and the cricket club would support students in their educational journey while building their cricketing careers. "I have been playing cricket for over 20 years and have had a close association with SDCC since 2012," Thomas said. "It's a fantastic partnership and the scholarship will give me a little bit of breathing room to balance my studies and focus on what I am really passionate about." SDCC is one of Sydney's leading cricket clubs and has a rich history of developing players to achieve success at the highest level. Club president Mathew Duff said the scholarship would enhance opportunities for students in the local community, help them fulfil their potential and be leaders both within the club and broader community. "We are pleased to have Thomas Pinson as the inaugural recipient of the scholarship. Thomas is a leader in our club and will be a great ambassador for the program," he said. "We look forward to expanding the program in future years to provide opportunities for other players from the club." The university's senior deputy vice-chancellor (Innovation, Enterprise and External Relations) Professor Alex Frino said the partnership aimed to support local students who were passionate about their academic and career goals. "Thomas is an inspiration for many students and is on his way to becoming a successful leader and an outstanding professional," Professor Frino said. "We are thrilled to partner with SDCC and looking forward to continuing our support of students in their educational journey while they are focusing on building their cricketing career."

