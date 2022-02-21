news, latest-news,

The long-running staffer of outgoing MP Sharon Bird has been endorsed as the Labor Party's candidate for the federal seat of Cunningham. Alison Byrnes was confirmed as the candidate after she was approved by the administrative committee on Friday. Ms Byrnes won the pre-selection unopposed after Misha Zelinsky announced two weeks ago that he withdrew from the contest after "the majority of Labor members believe now is not the time for me to run for federal parliament", he said in a statement. Read more: Whitlam MP Stephen Jones launches bid for federal re-election The seat is held by Labor MP Sharon Bird, who will retire from politics at the forthcoming federal election. Ms Byrnes said it was an "absolute honour and privilege to be selected by branch members". "I have been overwhelmed by branch members and people in the community who have called me," she said. "I have helped so many people over the past 18 years with Sharon, but many have never known what I looked like...even though I have spoken to them for hours and at all times of the day and night. "I have helped people through the pandemic if they wanted to get overseas or come home. I have also helped people with NDIS and Centrelink issues." Ms Byrnes said Ms Bird had been "very supportive" of her tilt to become an MP, with her boss encouraging her to put her name forward. She said she will officially launch her election campaign in coming weeks in front of branch members, where she will outline her ideas and policies for the community. Ms Byrnes will have to wait a couple of days to get out into the community as her husband and Wollongong MP Paul Scully tested positive to COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The federal election is yet to be called but must take place by the end of May. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/0e474e8f-ada1-4688-942c-73b418ef9028.jpg/r0_70_780_511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg