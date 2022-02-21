news, latest-news,

Illawarra rail commuters faced the prospect of a second day without trains on Monday afternoon, as negotiations between the NSW Government and Rail, Tram and Bus Union continued before the Fair Work Commission. Late on Monday, the matter was adjourned until Wednesday morning. Both sides warned it would take time to get the network back online, casting doubt over what services would be able to run on Tuesday or even Wednesday. Update: 'We're not on strike' - Wollongong's rail staff say they're ready to work The impasse was part of long-running industrial action stemming from stalled negotiations on an enterprise bargaining agreement that expired in May, where safety is one of the union's three main demands. Premier Dominic Perrottet accused unions and the opposition Labor Party of engaging in a "coordinated attack". The union denies that workers went on strike, saying the government chose to cancel trains and that workers are at rail depots and ready to begin work. Business Sydney executive director Paul Nicolaou says the suspension of trains stemming from the dispute between the government and the union "could not have come on a worse day" and needs to be solved immediately. He says the "transport train wreck" will "cost business severely and damage our international reputation as a tourist destination". Struggling CBD businesses were also "dealt another blow as many workers who were expected to return to their workplaces (were) today instead told to avoid the commute", Mr Nicolaou said. With Australian Associated Press Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/7c24bd1e-bfc7-43bc-8290-a6da1f3a479c.jpg/r3_321_6277_3866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg