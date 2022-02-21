Fugitive Graham Potter captured in Queensland

news, latest-news,

Graham Gene Potter has been arrested in Far North Queensland. Potter has been wanted since 2010 after he allegedly failed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to murder and Commonwealth drug offences. Potter is accused of planning to murder two associates of Mick Gatto at the 2008 wedding of the underworld figure's son. A Victoria Police warrant for Potter's arrest remains current. Read more: 'Mum, I've been stabbed': Night of horror in Helensburgh Also in 2008, Potter was arrested in Tasmania over his alleged role in the importation of 15 million ecstasy tablets. He was extradited to Victoria but granted bail. The 64-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in Queensland's Tablelands region. Victorian detectives will now travel to Queensland to help with Potter's extradition. He is expected to appear before Mareeba Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/68acf407-942d-4a72-b719-435a4b592fa6.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg