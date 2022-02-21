Limited train services to resume in the Illawarra on Tuesday

news, latest-news,

Transport for NSW late Monday night confirmed limited rail services will resume on Tuesday on the Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink intercity rail network including the South Coast line. However, services will not run between Kiama and Wollongong, and Port Kembla and Wollongong. Replacement buses will also not be available, and travellers were advised to seek alternative transport. Elsewhere services will run to a minimum 30-minute frequency on most lines and 15 minutes for inner suburbs. A further 150 buses will be added across the Sydney network to support reduced services. IIlawarra customers were advised they will need to allow extra travel time and may need to change services on the outskirts of Sydney onto a suburban train to continue their journey. The department advised travellers to avoid using trains if possible, use alternative modes of transport, allow plenty of extra time and continue to check travel alerts for the latest travel information. Illawarra rail workers were "ready and waiting to start work" at Wollongong Station depot on Monday, after the train system was plunged into chaos due to a dispute between the government and unions. Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW Secretary, Alex Claassens, welcomed the NSW government's decision stop its rail shutdown and allow trains to run on Tuesday. The parties are set to meet in the Fair Work Commission again on Wednesday.

