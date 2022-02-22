news, latest-news,

Athletics Wollongong in conjunction with a Wollongong business, Process Integrations have for several years run a program called "200 Zoom". The program was initially only open to Athletics Wollongong athletes. However, it was decided because of its local popularity, the event should be opened up to include athletes from outside of our club. Prizemoney was allocated by Process Integrations and the club's life member's fund to cover the eventual winners and lucky draw prizes. When all the heats have been run, the times are compared to find who are the fastest Male and Female Zoomer. Read more: Tyrell Fuimaono at centre of latest judiciary storm Athletics Wollongong wishes to thanks athletes from Nowra, the Southern Highlands, IBS and Southern Sydney who made up the squad of 55 athletes who competed to become the top male and female zoomers. In the Zoom process a series of heats are run with athletes seeded according to their abilities. Congratulations go to top Male Zoomer Mitchell O'Neill who won a total prize pool of $150 for his 21.84 second win and top Female Zoomer Tierney Dunne also winning $150 in a time of 25.53 sec. breaking our previous club record by more than two seconds. Lucky draw prizes of $50 went to Jonah Watson and Savannah Wiki and prize packs to Miller Siasat and Tayissa Buchanan. Prizes were presented by Peter Gandy who was himself an awesome athlete in his younger days NSW Country Championships results: Ronald Perry (80-89), 1500m 1st 9:39.44.35s, Discus 1st 8.26m, 70+ Hammer Throw, 2nd 6.28m; Ros Perry (70-79) 200m: 2nd 47.29s, 800m, 1st 4:15.14, 1500m 1st 8:35.54s, 70+ Hammer Throw 3rd 14.80m, including best in NSW Country records in 800m and 1500m; Suzy Moran (40-49) 100m 5th 14.55, 200m 6th 30.43, 400m 5th 1:12.03s; Tia Hatchman (Open Women) 200m 5th 26.80s; William Tyler (60-69) Pole Vault 1st 2.66m; William Willis (U16) Discus 1st 45.55m; Hammer Throw 2nd 46.71m; Zoe Daniels (U18) Discus 1st 38.39m; Open Discus: 3rd 38.35m. Results: Adrian See (Open Men) 100m 11.89, 200m 24.94; James McPaul (Open Men) 400m 3rd, 48.98; Katie See (U15 competing in Open Women) 100m 14.14, 200m 30.64; Michael Doodson (Open Men) 100m 12.60; Mitchell O'Neill (Open Men) 100m 5th 10.66s, 200m 2nd 22.27s; Sophie Dunn, (Mixed Div 2) Long Jump 4.98m; Tierney Dunne, (Open Women) 400m 1st 55.96s; William Willis (U16 competing in Open Men) Hammer Throw 2nd 45.83m. Read more: University of Wollongong (UOW) and Sutherland District Cricket Club partner in new cricket scholarship Results: Chelsy Wayne (U15) beat her own national number one ranking 44.70m in discus with a throw that exceeded the South Coast record by 2.09m to a massive person best of 46.01 metres. Callum Rann (U17) broke the 400m record by 2.28s to set a new record at 49.42s. Imogene Anderson (U12) Shot put 1st 9.33m, 1500m walk 3rd; 80m hurdles 15.12s; Bennett Anderson (U11) Javelin 16.44m (PB); William Willis (U15) was first discus 52.19m (PB), 22m ahead of second; Kaitlyn Williams 200m 3rd 28.97m and discus 19.08m; Keira Rejske (U15) second 90m hurdles 17.37sec, 300m hurdles 56.75sec, third 100m 13.24sec, long jump 4.44m and 200m 28.74sec; Beau Rejske (U13) Triple Jump 8.22m, Long Jump 3.53m; Morgan Simon (U14) Shot put 1st 8.30m (PB), Javelin 26.09m (PB), 1500m walk 2nd 9.54.16 (PB); Savannah Wiki (U11) Shot put 1st 9.03m, Discus 27.05m, Javelin (record) 23.59m; Tayla Wiki (U13) Shot Put 2nd 8.19m (PB), Discus 25.03m and Javelin 27.44 PB; Grace Costabile (U14) 200m 1st 27.38 sec, 400m 61.32 and 100m 2nd 13.70sec; Chelsea Nichol (U12) 800m 1st 2.29.82 (PB), 400m 66.36 (PB), 1500m 2nd 5:17.62, Triple Jump 8.56m, Long Jump (3rd) 3.72m; Charlize Colwell (Para) 100m 15.79 (PB), 200m 33.72; Lucas Campbell (U17) Long Jump 6.02m, 200m 2nd 22.99 (PB) and 100m 3rd 11.52; Calem Brown (U17) 100m 1st 11.37, 200m 22.94; Amelia Bongiono (U12) 100m 15.50, 800m 3:06.79, Triple Jump 6.81m, Long Jump 3.34m, Shot Put 4.98m, Javelin 11.69m. Results: Jett Link 110m hurdles 1st 14.83sec; Lara Check High Jump 1st 1.60m, Long Jump 4th 5.72m. Tierny Dunne 100m 7th 12.24, 200m 2nd 24.89. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

