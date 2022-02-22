Tiger shark tussle at Tathra Wharf caught on film

news, latest-news,

A tourist from Victoria says he was "awestruck" when nearby fishers reeled in what appeared to be a large tiger shark at the Tathra Wharf at the weekend. Raymond Day said Saturday was the first time he had been fishing at the popular wharf and when it looked like some of his fellow fishers had hooked something large, he started filming. Read more: 'Mum, I've been stabbed': Night of horror in Helensburgh It was only when it came close in to the wharf that it became clear it was a large shark. "I'm not local so I'm not sure if that's usual there - I was a bit awestruck," Mr Day said. Mr Day said it was a "beautiful looking" shark and believed it could've been a tiger shark given the striations on its sides, noticeable as it thrashed and rolled around before it was cut loose. "They seemed convinced they had to cut the line, but I felt if it had been smaller they were considering bringing it up," he said. However, Mr Day said the young kid looking to free the shark did so in an act of "utter stupidity". "His feet were in the water only about 30cm away from the shark's mouth, it was utter stupidity. "You can hear one guy yelling to him that 'you've got to use your head if you're going to do this sort of fishing'. "I turned my phone off then as I didn't want to capture what I thought could happen next." Thankfully for all concerned, nothing did happen and the shark was freed unharmed. Shark fishing from the Tathra Wharf was outlawed over 20 years ago. In 2016, swimmer Christine Armstrong was tragically killed near the wharf by a shark the NSW Department of Primary Industries think was most likely a large great white. Mr Day said he saw the big signs at Tathra Wharf saying fishing for sharks was banned under a local government directive. He was also concerned to see swimmers at the time between the wharf and beach. However, he also said within a few minutes of letting the shark go, the fishermen were back in a kayak taking their line out again a couple of hundred metres into the deeper waters. "Maybe there's other big fish they are going for? "I fished there for two days and that was the only incident I saw. Everyone there was awesome and chatting like fishers do. "Everyone there was good and the mood was positive, but the stupidity of the kid [was alarming]." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/32e3fd10-14a4-4b94-91ce-b66ce6842043.JPG/r1_51_571_373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg