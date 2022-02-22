news, latest-news,

Police and the EPA will investigate the cause of a major fish spill on the Princes Highway north of Eden on Tuesday morning. An 80-metre stretch of the highway across two lanes was covered with a 100kg truckload of mackerel fish and oil. The source of the piscine delivery was no longer on the scene when firefighters arrived at Bellbird Hill just after 5am, but fire crews quickly removed the fish from the highway and mopped up the oil residue. Read more: Shark tussle at Tathra Wharf caught on film Eden Fire and Rescue NSW commander Zlatco Nemec said the incident took place about 1-1.5km north of Eden going up Bellbird Hill. "It was reported by a driver travelling north who drove over it," Mr Nemec said. "We used shovels and brooms and put it on the side of the road and then washed it down with a high-pressure hose before putting some material down to soak up the oil and grease," he added. The EPA and NSW Police have been notified to investigate, however Mr Nemec said they had a good idea who was responsible. Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund from FRNSW said this is a timely reminder that calling triple-zero when you are involved in or see a crash can be the difference between life and death. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

