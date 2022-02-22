news, latest-news,

When Fernhill mum Ashley Starr was looking for a baby boy's name in mid-2021, she was hoping for something unique, cool and "boyish". She was tossing up between the names Hudson and Levi, and says the decision between the two was made for her when her son was born. "When I saw him, I just knew he looked like a Hudson," she said. Ms Starr was surprised to learn she'd settled on the Illawarra's most popular boy's name for 2021. Read more: Wollongong council signage rule is 'political correctness gone haywire' "I actually picked the name because I hadn't heard it much before - I barely knew anyone with that name and I thought it sounded really boy-ish but also cool," she said. "I'm so surprised it topped the list." Second on the list of top boys names in the Illawarra, according to data from the NSW Births, Death and Marriages, was Henry, followed by Oliver and Luca at equal third and Leo at fifth. Ms Starr's second choice, Levi, ranked 20th. For girls, Isla was the most popular, followed by Charlotte, Ava, Matilda and WIllow. The local favourites differ from popular names statewide, with Oliver, Noah, Jack, Henry and WIlliam topping the NSW list for boys and Amelia, Olivia, Charlotte, Isla and Ava most popular for girls. Although none of her kids were born in 2021, Warilla mum Shaylee Poole tapped into the zeitgeist with each of their names. Her four year old daughter is named Isla, which also topped the 2019 list, and her two year old is called Ruby which has been rising up the ranks in recent years and is now sixth most popular. Her son, born three weeks ago, is called Hudson. "With Isla's name, we chose it because my mum's name is Lisa, and you can spell that wit hthe letters of Isla's name," Ms Poole said. "But otherwise I don't really know why we picked the names, with Ruby we were tossing up with the name WIllow, and I think I just liked the name Hudson." Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

