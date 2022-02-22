COVID masks creating a messy problem for Clean Up Australia Day

news, latest-news,

The COVID-19 pandemic has created something else for people to throw away - single-use masks. For Clean Up Australia Day on March 6, Shellharbour Council is focusing on mask litter, with a plan to tally up just how many were collected. Volunteers are asked to count the masks - which can take up to 450 years to break down - they find and enter the number online. "As a result of the pandemic, there has been an increase in single-use, disposable items such as face masks, takeaway packaging and cutlery across Shellharbour as well as the rest of Australia," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said. "By working together and taking responsibility, we can help preserve and protect Shellharbour's beautiful environments and coastline from litter."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/7e436408-b482-4501-94f8-511dfa2efc0a.jpg/r0_249_4891_3012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg