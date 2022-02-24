subscribers-only,

It is shameful what our NSW government has been doing - playing a political game/war with the unions and using the public as collateral in their belief that the angry stranded public will hate the rail workers and unions. Premier you cannot fool me! Unions go a long way back to the 1891 Shearers Strike and where later the Labor Party was born, 1901. Australian politicians enjoy living on high salaries paid by the Australian taxpayer, it's what drives them to become ministers. Unions were created to protect the employee, their hours and wages. The Liberal Party hate unions like they hate the ABC Corporation, they want to sell it. The Liberal Premier Perrottet wants to use his money like his predecessor in building tunnels for the Liberals on the Northern Beaches, and not public employees such as nurses and public transport employees. Folks need to know what is really going on behind the charade and no doubt Prime Minister Scott Morrison definitely has his hands in this for NSW is his home - Sutherland, Sydney. Eunice Curran, Tarrawanna While a federal election has not been called as yet, noise so far is showing that this election will be based on the theme of national security. The question then becomes, why? Within the Australian context, the options for manoeuvre are quite limited. It makes little difference who is in power. Why would one political party position themselves as different to another on the grounds of national security when turning over leaders does not necessarily mean a turning over of policies. As a voter, the noise the Coalition is making does not fool me. In fact, I would rather politicians simply stop making Australia a target to foreign actors and focus on domestic issues. Greg Adamson, Griffith Because of his appalling record Morrison faces defeat at the next election where his record will dominate the election. He plans to to replace it by making foreign policy the issue and he lies about Labor's China policy. It is a desperate and dangerous policy that threatens the national unity so essential in times of war. It was never the national interest that Morrison served, it was his own. Unfortunately this dominates both parties that are at last being challenged by independent candidates. A National Integrity Commission is badly needed and party donations and party factions should be abolished. But the problem lies in an outmoded political constitution. A new one is needed that addresses today's world, not one based on a colonial past. An inclusive humanist one that embraces us all, the newcomers and importantly the original owners. Reg Wilding, Wollongong Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/0002fb80-f057-47be-996d-d7996ff82440.jpg/r1_104_1017_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg