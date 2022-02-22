Fugitive Graham Potter used a fake name, police say

news, latest-news,

Biometric testing was needed to confirm the identity of fugitive Graham Gene Potter who evaded capture for more than a decade, police say. The 12-year manhunt ended in Far North Queensland on Monday when detectives found the 64-year-old at a home in the Tablelands region. Read more: 'Mum, I've been stabbed': Night of horror in Helensburgh Potter initially used the pseudonym "Josh Lawson" when police arrived at the Ravenshoe address, about two hours south of Cairns, Detective Inspector Kevin Goan said on Tuesday. But detectives involved with the case for several years had enough cause to arrest him anyway. "They had reasonable cause to effect his arrest, bring him into custody (and) do the biometric testing through the live-scan machine," Det Insp Goan said. The results confirmed that "Josh Lawson was in fact Graham Gene Potter". Potter has been wanted since 2010 after he allegedly failed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on charges of conspiracy to murder and Commonwealth drug offences. Police have previously attended the address where Potter was eventually found, but said "our approach on this occasion was different". "The credible information that came through to investigators was sufficient ... or them to gain lawful entry to the premises," Det Insp Goan said. While he's been "keeping a low profile", police said he had assimilated with some members of the local community. No one has been charged in connection with Potter's hiding spot. Potter was allegedly hired in 2008 to kill a man at a wedding of the son of Melbourne underworld figure, Mick Gatto. He also faces charges over a $440 million ecstasy and cocaine haul the same year. He was known to use disguises, such as wigs and fat suits, and there were several unconfirmed sightings over the years. Potter was previously spotted by police at Tully, in North Queensland, in August 2010 but escaped. Victorian police are on route to Mareeba and Potter is expected to face an extradition hearing on Tuesday. "It's likely that he will be remanded into their custody to appear back in Victoria in the coming days," Det Insp Goan said. Australian Associated Press To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

