Ambulance attends car rollover near Helensburgh

NSW Ambulance paramedics have attended a car rollover near Helensburgh on Tuesday just before midday. Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, just south of Garrawarra Care Centre around 11.45am to reports of a "car rollover", a media spokesman said. Only one car was involved. The sole occupant of the vehicle was not transported to hospital by ambulance. The spokesman said they suffered minor injuries. It comes as Bulli Pass remains closed for several hours on Tuesday and Wednesday this week for works. Read more: Shark tussle at Tathra Wharf caught on film Transport for NSW are carrying out maintenance including that of guardrails, signs, safety ramps, clearing gutters and drains, and trimming vegetation. Access to Bulli Pass will be from Lawrence Hargrave only, with no access from the M1 Princes Motorway. It is closed between 9am to 3pm both days. Road users are being urged to allow 15 minutes extra travel time. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/3b771c2e-b7a2-4510-b29a-8e021189854a.png/r63_0_879_461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg