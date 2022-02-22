news, latest-news,

Six months after family 'thought I was dead', Brenton Avdulla secured a first race win on the comeback trail to be back among Australia's elite jockeys, at Kembla Grange on Tuesday. Avdulla produced a masterful steer to ensure John O'Shea's three-year-old gelding Champions League broke his maiden, but the applause from the small crowd on track afterwards was all in acknowledgement for the rider's courage. He suffered bleeding on the brain and was taken to hospital in the Silver Shadow Stakes in August, a race where his horse Xtremetime had to be euthanised. Read more: Tyrell Fuimaono at centre of latest judiciary storm Avdulla has been riding trackwork in Sydney as part of his return, before having two unplaced runners at Rosehill on Saturday. The breakthrough moment at Kembla Grange proved emotion. "It's been a hard six months," Avdulla told Sky Racing. "Speaking obviously to the father-in-law (Neil Payne) and a few of those people who were on track when they first saw me, JT (trainer John Thompson), it was his horse, they thought I was dead there for a few minutes. It's been hard through COVID and I've been waiting to ride a winner for John O'Shea, he's had my back for a long time." Read more: Illawarra Hawks rattled as NBL top four fight intensifies Champions League overpowered Thompson's Baranof late, as Godolphin's Stalking rattled home late for second along the rail. Avdulla said he would not put any pressure on himself for the Sydney autumn carnival. "It's hard to get rides and I can understand that, obviously being off for a long time and connections want to see me back to my best," he said. "I've got a couple of nice rides for (O'Shea) on the weekend and other stables too, Team Hawkes and Gerald (Ryan). "It's nice to get the ball rolling and see where I end up. I just want to get my body right and my head right." Read more: Athletics Wollongong Zoom 200 program proves hit with top track talent Meanwhile, Gwenda Markwell delivered a race-to-race double to start the day, with Mentalism and Comeback Star. Keagan Latham was aboard both times, as Mentalism bolted clear in a 1000m Maiden and Comeback Star prevailed in a Benchmark 64 (1000m). To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

