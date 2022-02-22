This week's train chaos was 'ridiculous', says union official

news, latest-news,

The train chaos this week has been branded as "ridiculous" by a union official. Sydney Trains executives made the call to shutdown the network in the early hours of Monday after ongoing enterprise agreement talks with Rail Tram and Bus Union members broke down. The move was also prompted by planned industrial action for Monday. Read more: 'Political correctness gone absolutely haywire', says Wollongong councillor Trains did not run on the South Coast line on Monday and a reduced service was brought in on Tuesday. However, there were no trains running between Kiama and Wollongong or Port Kembla and Wollongong - and no replacement buses were supplied. As of Tuesday afternoon, Rail Tram and Bus Union representative Tim Dornan said the South Coast timetable was not likely to change by Wednesday. He said the union had sympathy for the commuters who had been inconvenienced. "Of course we do - it's ridiculous," he said. "It doesn't have to be this way." With the state government withdrawing a Fair Work Commission case, Mr Dornan said it seemed negotiations for a new agreement were going better. "They seem a lot more receptive today than they did on the weekend, if I can put it that way," he said. Transport for NSW confirmed there would be no change to the timetable for Wednesday. "As a minimum, the rail timetable being operated today will continue for the remainder of this week to ensure a basic level of frequency for customers who rely on our services while protected industrial action continues," a spokeswoman said. "Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink will continue working with unions to look at options to improve the frequency of rail services for customers in the coming days. "We remain committed to working with the unions to reach a positive resolution for our customers and staff." Customers are advised to check transportnsw.info for the latest updates, allow additional travel time and plan ahead. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/52710fa0-f75a-458e-ab8a-e3def7a45143.jpg/r0_255_4974_3065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg