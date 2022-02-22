news, latest-news,

Emergency service crews rescued an injured bushwalker at Gerringong Falls late Monday night. Walkers called for help after sunset, about 8.30pm, when they were unable to climb up a tricky, rocky section of the track within Budderoo National Park. NSW SES volunteers and Illawarra Police Rescue Squad responded to the call. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven records one death, 474 new COVID cases Rescue teams hiked into the walker along a rugged trail in treacherous conditions which included heavy rain, thick fog and darkness. Upon reaching the bushwalkers, safety ropes were set up, then NSW Ambulance special operations paramedics assessed and treated a female patient. She had hurt her hip on a fire trail. She was carried on a stretcher out of the falls before she was transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to Shellharbour Hospital for further treatment. Crews reminded walkers that if they head out for a hike, then make sure to download the Emergency+ app your smartphone and pack appropriately, as weather conditions can change quickly. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/6932b976-57c4-4fb7-b679-2f9ba762e9db.jpg/r0_581_1512_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg