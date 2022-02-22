news, latest-news,

A Bomaderry man released on bail amid allegations he viciously assaulted his partner just hours after his mother's death last year has been re-arrested for contravening an apprehended violence order put in place to protect the woman. Police will allege an enraged David Baxter slammed his partner's face into a gate and sent her threatening text messages in the hours after his mother died on September 30. He was arrested on October 10 and granted bail, which included a condition that he not consume alcohol or drugs within 12 hours of being in his partner's presence. However, it is alleged Baxter was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system and with a disqualified licence at Bellambi on Tuesday morning, while his partner was in the passenger's seat of the vehicle. Read more: 'Kept a low profile': Police reveal fugitive Graham Potter's fake name He was re-arrested and faced Wollongong Local Court, where he was again granted conditional bail. Documents tendered to the court reveal Baxter flew into a fit of rage when his mother died and blamed his partner. He allegedly attacked her when she returned home from the hospital, slamming her face into a gate, which left her with visible red marks. Once she'd left the property, Baxter allegedly sent her a series of threatening messages, one of which read "once I've buried my mum I'm coming to find you. I'm gonna teach you a little lesson in life not to f--k around with a real gangster then I'll be going to jail so see you soon." Later that evening, he allegedly tailgated his sister-in-law's vehicle as she drove the alleged victim towards Nowra. The two women drove straight to Nowra Police Station where they gave a statement to officers, resulting in Baxter's arrest. In court on Tuesday, Magistrate Elks said Baxter's new bail conditions would be more onerous than his previous ones. He ordered Baxter to live at a separate address to his partner, report to police daily, and not drink alcohol or take drugs at all while at liberty in the community. The matter will return to court at a later date for mention. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/1c5f5b68-409b-4e5b-9db1-2d1efd9336f3.jpeg/r0_176_1078_785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg