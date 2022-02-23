news, latest-news,

Update: Despite the cancellation of a severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, heavy rainfall continues to wreck havoc across the region. Roads affected by water include the northbound lane of Windang Road near Bakers Lane in Primbee, a section of Railway Road in Woonona, Taylor Road in Albion Park, as well as the bridges over Spring Creek in Bombo and Jerrara Creek in Jerrara. The Bureau says thunderstorms are no longer occurring in NSW and the ACT and the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed. Earlier: The threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding looms this morning, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region at 8.12am. A coastal trough along the Illawarra coast is producing a constant feed of thunderstorm activity, and severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours, the warning said. Read more: Limited NSW trains back on track, rail union 'vindicated' Locations which may be affected include Wollongong, Nowra, Port Kembla, Albion Park, Kiama and Huskisson. The State Emergency Service advises that people should keep clear of creeks and storm drains and don't walk, ride or drive through flood water. If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue. Run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides. Residents are advised to unplug computers and appliances, avoid using the phone during the storm, and stay indoors away from windows. For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500. The next warning is due to be issued by 11:15 am. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/2fe3537f-8738-4537-b131-7cf555b52759.jpg/r0_1_1920_1086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg