KICKOFF: Feagais' emergence awakens twin ghosts for Dragons

THEY'VE been a package deal for as long as they can remember but, of late, Mat and Max Feagai have found themselves in an utterly foreign position - rivals. Both admit it's been a strange feeling. Prior to their final season of SG Ball with the all-conquering Steelers, both had played exclusively in the centres; Max on the right, Mat on the left. The clear left-right distinction may well go back to their time in the womb, but it changed under Ben Linde in 2019, with Mat shifting to the right wing outside his brother. It formed the most dynamic of wing-centre combos, the extra pass resulting in an extra try for Mat, who grabbed 10 to his brother's nine four-pointers. "There's probably a lot of people that might think Matthew's just a winger but we both prefer centre," Max said. "Our coaches had usually wanted to split us up to strengthen each edge. It wasn't until our last year of Steelers that we played centre-wing on the same side. "It was new to us when we first did it but we really liked it. It was usually me in the centres and Matthew on the [right] wing, but I think that's just because we were on the right side. "Because that's my preferred side, I played centre and Matthew was on the wing. The left side is Matthew's preferred side, so I'd jump on the wing there and he'd play centre. "Either side we're happy with it." Neither is a particularly imminent prospect at NRL level - not just due to the nasty syndesmosis and fractured fibula Max picked up in last weekend's trial win over Parramatta. Despite re-signing with the club until the end of 2024 in November, the pair appear more likely to be competing for one spot than pairing up in the short-term. Barring injury, Moses Suli and Zac Lomax are a lock at left and right centre respectively to start the season. Suli's also signed until the end of 2024, while Lomax is locked down until the end of 2026. Mikaela Ravalawa will take some significant unseating on the right wing having grabbed 27 tries in just 32 games over the past two seasons. Mat made his eight NRL appearances last season on the left wing, while Max's four games before lingering concussion symptoms halted his campaign also came on the flank. Where they'll fit by the end of their current deal remains to be seen, but Dragons fans could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu. In fact, the prospect of history repeating when it comes to talented twins is positively terrifying. Brett and Josh Morris are arguably the most decorated siblings, never mind twins, to have played the game. Their combined honour roll stretches to 24 Tests, 30 Origins and more than 600 NRL games, though Josh played just 46 of his 325 NRL games in the Red V. He played only 18 of them alongside Brett, the brothers more often competing for one spot on the flank than playing side by side. Stuck behind the established Mark Gasnier-Matt Cooper centre pairing, and famously disagreeing with mastercoach Wayne Bennett's assertion that he was just a winger, Josh departed for Canterbury at the end of 2008. Given the career he enjoyed, which includes life membership as a Bulldog, there's understandably no regrets. Still, Josh admits thoughts do sometimes wander to what might have been. "It's a long time ago that I left but from time to time [I do]," Josh told The Mercury. "These days football's a business. It's not very often that you get to play your whole career at one club. These days, it's a very rare and special thing. "It would've been nice, but we were able to carve our own careers apart from each other and then come and finish together. I wouldn't change it." The brothers Feagai may or may not pick up the Morris' famous yearly bet of a carton to the top try-scorer, but Josh would encourage them to embrace sibling rivalry; even if they they do rob each other of the odd NRL start early on. "I've only watched a little bit of them, I think they're good young talent," Josh said. "I'd [suggest] just try and beat each other. Work hard at being the best, that always kept us in good stead. Me and Brett always wanted to be first or second, we were each other's harshest critic. "If I needed an honest opinion, he was probably the person to speak to. Just keep pushing each other to get better, week in, week out. "I'm sure they're doing that already, they've got big futures ahead of them. "I think there's a couple of good young kids there (at the Dragons) that, if they nurture them, they can turn into starters and stay at the club for a long time hopefully." Read more: Rejuvenated Lomax looking to take centre-stage for St George Illawarra For his part, the prospect of playing against his twin for the first time in their lives inspires curiosity for Max, if not burning desire. "It's a funny one. We've spoken about it heaps actually, our family's spoken about it as well, just what it would be like," he said. "If one of us gets an opportunity somewhere else we'd both be supportive of each other. It's just about what's best for both of us. "We've got that competition as well coming up against each other. The boys are always trying to split us up at training. "Because we do everything together it might be good to come against each other one day. Because I prefer right and he prefers left we'd probably be matching up on each other so that'd be interesting." It highlights how tough retaining gun juniors can be amid a broader, and infinitely more complex, salary cap than when Brett and Josh emerged. Despite Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher's whinge earlier this week, it's something all clubs face; even those not blessed with the largest junior league in the world. Thankfully, it's a question Mat and Max won't have to answer until a couple of years down the track. For now, they're savouring the moments they do share, like sharing Mat's debut in round nine last year, and knowing that Wollongong is home for the foreseeable future. "We really wanted it to be the both of us [debuting] but, when he got the chance, I was really happy to be taking the field at the same time," Max said. "We just want to try and get as many games as possible together. It's really the dream for both of us. "I think we were about 11 when we started talking about how good it would be. "That's when we said 'let's chase that dream and play [NRL] together'. We've never split teams, we've always played together no matter what level it was. "It's definitely been a dream for a long time, but we know we're not there completely. That's what keeps driving us and we'll keep working until we get there."

