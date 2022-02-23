news, latest-news,

Helen Smith didn't just lose her mum to dementia, she lost most of her friends and family. "Everyone deserted us," Mrs Smith said. "Friends don't come around anymore because they find it too hard and too confronting. They don't know what to do. "Relatives and family drop off too." The Kanahooka woman lost her mum a year ago, and has put her hand up to volunteer for a new Illawarra project aimed at supporting carers of people with dementia. The Australian Centre for Social Innovation (TACSI) first developed its Weavers peer-to-peer program in 2011 to support the mental health of unpaid carers. The program pairs a mentor who has experience caring with a carer needing support. Read more: Limited NSW trains back on track, rail union 'vindicated' "There's so many thoughts you have that you're too scared to say to someone who hasn't been through it - but you might say them to someone who's been there," Mrs Smith said. "The program is so valuable, as I saw it pop up on facebook in our region I knew I had to get involved." Kim Sattler, of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, is managing the program. She says three in five people will provide unpaid care at some point in their life, and of those carers the vast majority are women. "It's a huge load," she said. "Carers are doing all the housework and the cooking, as well as the increased responsibility, decision making and dealing with bureaucracy. Friends and family often bail out, or give advice that's actually not that helpful." Through the Weavers program mentors can provide carers with social and emotional support as well as practical advice from someone who has already dealt with many of the challenges. So far Ms Sattler has recruited four volunteer mentors, and hopes to find two more before training begins in March and mentors are paired with carers in April. "We nurture those relationships for the rest of the year - we know this model has been successful in other states and we want it to work here," Ms Sattler said. "Often carers don't want to talk to a person they've never met on the end of a phone, they want to develop a relationship with somebody. With another carer, they can cut to the chase, as well as share skills and experience." For more information contact kims@womenshealthcentre.com.au To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/1cf0bea5-ce7e-48b4-9db1-b9a679a54349.jpg/r0_249_4908_3022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg