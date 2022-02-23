news, latest-news,

A man who allegedly fired bullets into a house and street before he took two people hostage during a siege situation in Windang has been slapped with a terrorism charge. Police have laid a further charge of engaging in an act of terrorism on Simon Fleming, 40, over his alleged actions on November 28 last year. Fleming appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigators laid the charge, which carries a maximum penalty is life imprisonment. Read more: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Illawarra coast Following Fleming's peaceful arrest and the release of hostages about 10.30am that day, the NSW JCTT started investigating his activities and allegedly found he had several documents containing extremist ideologies and a willingness to commit violent acts. NSW Police Force Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton, said investigators had conducted an extensive review of all available evidence obtained at Fleming's home. "Following a thorough forensic examination of the items seized, police [will allege] that the ideologies of this individual are extreme and have the potential to cause further harm to the community," he said. "What occurred at Windang last year was frightening for the public and of great concern to police. It is a testament to the hard work of investigators that we can now lay additional charges in this matter." Police were called to Windang Road just before 9.30am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired. Police allege Fleming was armed with two firearms when he fired a number of shots at passing vehicles and pedestrians, before barricading himself inside a nearby dive shop. Documents previously tendered to court said police alleged Fleming fired a 1941 bolt rifle with one round of 8mm ammunition into a home on Hogan Avenue, Mount Warrigal between 9am and 10.30am. Police further allege he fired the rifle in a way that could have injured a member of the public on Windang Road. Police alleged he took the owner and another man into Windang Dive & Spearfishing so police would come to him. They were allegedly held inside the premises by Fleming, before being released safely and without injury. Officers, together with the tactical squad, police negotiators and dog unit, established a perimeter. Following negotiations, Fleming surrendered to police and was taken into custody just before 10.30am. He was charged with six offences including fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage, use unregistered firearm - prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safely - not pistol/prohibited firearm, and possess child abuse material. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene warrant was executed at Fleming's home in Windang, where several items, including firearms, knives and electronic devices, were seized for further examination. In court on Wednesday, Fleming was also served with a Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order. He has not applied for bail and remains in custody. "The NSW JCTT will continue to work together to ensure the community is protected from those who seek to do us harm, and those who think they can put others at risk to spread their extremist ideologies," Assistant Commissioner Walton said. "If we see activity that concerns us - as we have during the course of this investigation - we will act swiftly to ensure that activity does not escalate." Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations, Scott Lee, praised the thorough work of investigators and said the AFP took all matters involving extremist behaviour seriously. "The terrorist threat level remains at probable and confirms the need for continued vigilance," he said. "We target criminality regardless of the background of the perpetrator. We target criminal activity, not ideologies or backgrounds." NSW JCTT Investigations remain ongoing but there is no ongoing threat to the community relating to this investigation. The NSW JCTT is comprised of members from the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police Force, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission. Read more court and crime stories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/5649831b-89b4-4531-b302-09f40f45a898.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg