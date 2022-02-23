Illawarra-Shoalhaven COVID cases continue to rise

news, latest-news,

There were 556 positive COVID-19 test results notified for the 24 hour period to 4pm Tuesday, up from 474 on Monday and 276 Sunday. The 556 positives included 218 positive PCR tests and 338 positive rapid antigen tests. NSW Health reported the death of one person from the local health district in the same 24 hour period. A man aged in his 80s, from the Shellharbour LGA who was vaccinated against COVID-19 sadly died. Read more: Limited NSW trains back on track, rail union 'vindicated' Of the new cases, 317 were from Wollongong LGA , 119 were from Shellharbour LGA , 110 were from Shoalhaven LGA and 10 were from Kiama LGA. NSW recorded a total of 8931 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. The Shellharbour Vaccination Clinic is holding two dedicated days for Moderna booster doses over the next fortnight. The Shellharbour Clinic will be offering booster doses of the Moderna vaccine to people aged 16 and over next Wednesday, March 2 and the following Wednesday, March 9. Pfizer will not be available at the clinic on those days. People are encouraged to walk-in, or book an appointment by calling the Illawarra and Shoalhaven Vaccination Booking Team on 1300 096 365 during business hours, or online via the Vaccine Clinic Finder or the COVID-19 Vaccination Support form. Booster doses of the Moderna vaccine are also available at the Mass Vaccination Centre in Wollongong. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/80095c93-42b6-4aae-95a7-b82eb0a8b00c.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg