International Women's Week kicks off in Wollongong with day of dance, culture

If you're ready to shimmy and shake into the new year with some new friends, delicious food and spectacular dance moves, head down to Edmund Rice College on Sunday, March 6. International Women's Week will kick off with the inaugural Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture, a collaboration between SCARF refugee support services, Catholic Diocese of Wollongong and Healthy Cities Illawarra. Wollongong businesswoman Margaret Biggs provided the spark for the event when she suggested inviting Kenyan refugee and advocate for women Rosemary Kariuki to the Illawarra. Read more: Limited NSW trains back on track, rail union 'vindicated' Ms Kariuki is the mnulticultural community liasion officer for Parramatta police, in 2021 was named an Australian 'Local Hero' for her work helping other displaced women overcome isolation. Healthy Cities Illawarra CEO Kelly Andrews said she leapt at the opportunity to be involved. "We loved the concept Margaret brought to us of bringing Rosemary Kariuki down, so we got a committee together and involved a number of other cultures, food and dance," she said. "It's a great opportunity to break the isolation of COVID lockdowns. "We have a panellist discussion with Aunty Jodie Edwards representing Aboriginal culture, Shahira Mohseni who is a refugee from Afghanistan, and Rosemary. "The cultural dances include Latin America, Irish, belly dance, Burmese dance, hula hoop performance and more. "There's no better way to be active and bring people together, than dance and having fun." All women are welcome to come together and hear inspiring stories from a panel of guest speakers, share delicious food and experience traditional dance and music from different cultures. Children's activities and supervision will also be available. It is a ticketed event, and participants are encouraged to register and purchase tickets several days in advance. Tickets can be purchased at : www.eventbrite.com.au/e/244194370937

