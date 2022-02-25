sport, dragons-den, mat-feagai, shane-flanagan, dragons, st-george-illawarra, nrl, charity-shield, anthony-griffin

CRACKING the NRL is a dream for every kid that laces up a boot, but the reality can wake you up pretty quick. It's something Dragons youngster Mat Feagai learned pretty quickly last season. One of a host of young stars to have come through the Steelers ranks, Feagai was chucked in the deep end as the club wrestled with a host of injuries and suspensions that plagued the latter part of its season. Having nursed injury for the early part of the year, Feagai had just one lower-grade game under his belt when he was pitched into the fray in round nine, debuting alongside brother Max in a win over Canterbury. His recall three months later made for a much tougher initiation, with the week to week grind of seven straight games - all losses - taking a fair toll. "My body was battered after a couple of games in a row," he said. "I was sitting there after a game wondering how the boys do it game after game, week after week because it's a big ask. Everything about footy was tougher, the speed, the quality, the contact. "[Compared to] going from SG Ball to 20s to NSW Cup, when I went to NRL it was a whole new ball game. It's completely different. "I obviously debuted due to injuries and I was nervous as all hell. I'd just come back from injury, played one game of [NSW] Cup and then I was straight in. "You want to work hard and earn that spot. It did kind of feel like they didn't really have anyone else so they just put me in, but it felt really good that Hook and the coaches showed that belief in me and I played those [last] seven games straight." It leaves him holding incumbency having finished the season on the left flank, which is arguably the most hotly contested spot in the Dragons 17 for round one. Read more: Soward guiding rookie halfback Pearson into round one of NRLW season Mikaele Ravalawa has been a mainstay on the right-hand touchline, leaving Feagai in a race with Cody Ramsey and Tyrell Sloan - depending on who wins the No. 1 jumper - while rejuvenated veteran Tautau Moga has also emerged as a contender for a wing spot. "There's going to be competition, I'm not sure if I'll be there round one," Feagai said. "That's the beauty of footy, you love competing because if it was easy everyone would be doing it. "Once you play one game you can't get enough. You've been dreaming about it since you were a kid and you just want to play back to back games, season after season. "I've been in the system for two years now and I guess I'm just approaching it with more confidence. The coach is always into you as young lads coming up that it's what you have to have, confidence in everything you do. "That's how I'm taking every day." Ravalawa will have his first hit-out for the year in Saturday's Charity Shield alongside a host of returning stars including skipper Ben Hunt, Jack Bird, Jack De Belin and Zac Lomax. New recruits Jaydn Su'A and Aaron Woods will also don Dragons colours for the first time, while Talatau Amone has retained his place in the halves alongside Hunt to make another pitch for the No. 6 jumper come round one. Moses Mbye (quad) Tariq Sims (calf) and Jayden Sullivan (hamstring) are all unavailable. It's the second hit-out for a new-look squad following Anthony Griffin's clean-out at the end of last season but list-management responsibilities will now fall to Shane Flanagan, with the club announcing on Friday that the premiership-winning coach will join the club in a recruitment role. It's a return for the former Sharks mentor who came to the club as an assistant to Paul McGregor ahead of the 2020 season before parting ways at the end of a forgettable campaign. He's since worked in the media but will return to clubland as a list management consultant at the Dragons. Flanagan steered the Sharks to a maiden NRL title in 2016 but was subsequently de-registered for a second time at the end of 2018 for violating the terms of his previous one-year suspension over the club's supplements saga in 2014. His de-registration period ended at the end of last year, leaving him eligible for NRL head coaching roles, with the 56-year-old having made no secret of his desire to return to those ranks in the future. The appointment comes hot on the heels of the club's decision to take up its option on Griffin's contract that now runs until the end of 2023. Long-time recruitment chief Ian Millward will remain with the club in a junior recruitment and retention role. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

