I have just finished reading a copy of the Illawarra Mercury that was dated 8/10/1980. It is a 125th anniversary issue of the Mercury, and how interesting it was reading about the cost of living in 1980, seemingly more affordable than today. A top of the range Holden Commodore for under $8000, and 24 cans of beer at $11. Houses were for sale below $100,000, Frank Arkell was our Lord Mayor, and there was hot debate about closing off part of Crown Street to traffic. Malcom Fraser was the PM, and in one article, I read with interest where he made a speech linking the ALP with Russian communists. I couldn't help thinking that apart from an easier lifestyle at that time, nothing much has changed in the 42 years. "Reds under the beds" is becoming a tired old slogan, but it might still be believed by some voters. That nice man with the ukulele on the 60 Minutes program has now changed back to being a desperate bully type politician. I thought that Australia deserves better than that. John Pronk, Wollongong What's with Labor's fascination with China? Given Dastyari 'tried it on' - and paid a heavy price for his overt excesses, now, C Bowen & C Minns have had a red-hot go at a China junket. In reference to the latter two Labor men - if each wants to ascertain the strength of a relationship between Australia and China - including for an inevitable next wave of Labor-seeking junketeers, each only need to put their respective ears to the ground' - while tucking into a succulent Peking Duck in a Chinatown near them. DJ Preece, Wollongong Why was an Australian P-8A RAAF Poseidon surveillance aircraft flying out In the middle of the Arafura Sea indiscreetly doing nothing while below it was a PLA destroyer leisurely travelling to the Coral Sea. At the pub we pieced together the story. The RAAF aircraft had been fitted with the latest SCOMO betoota device that was now a feature on all surveillance aircraft. The destroyer flashed the aircraft as if to say, do not intimidate us, with a laser light, maybe as a warning (not the most prudent thing to do). The crew of the plane would have been trembling in their boots, given that laser lights usually have a missile attached. The yin yang class destroyers are known to have laser guided missiles that can seek out betoota's! Fortunately no missiles were fired at the intimidating aircraft as all the crew on the destroyer were at daily meditation. The relationship between Australia and China remains as is, a lot of good potential that needs to be worked on. Peter Corkish, Wollongong

