Police are appealing for public assistance after a child was approached in Warilla last night. A 13-year-old girl was walking along Lake Entrance Road, Warilla, when she noticed a man tampering with a gate lock at about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Police were told the man shouted out to the girl and began to follow her, attempting to have a conversation with her. Read more: Accused Windang shooter charged with terrorism The incident was reported to police and Lake Illawarra Police officers started an investigation. Police have released a description of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries. He is described being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, wearing a white blazer jacket, white button up shirt, black pants and no shoes. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and noticed something suspicious, recognises the description of the man, has dash cam footage from the area, or who has information that may assist police with their inquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Read more court and crime stories. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

