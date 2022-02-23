news, business,

Running Sydney's Rewind Photo Lab since 2016, Paul Trujillo started to see a consistent number of envelopes filled with rolls of film coming from postcodes beginning with 25. Originally from Albion Park, Mr Trujillo not only recognised the return addresses but many of the haunts that film photographers from the Illawarra were shooting, having run electronic music group Four4 in the mid 2010s. Now, after five years supporting the film photography and adjacent arts scene in Sydney, Mr Trujillo decided the time was right to do the same in Wollongong. On February 1, Rewind Wollongong opened its doors in the partly abandoned Globe Arcade, across from La La La's. "I remember going there when I was a child, in my early teens, using the internet cafe and that brought back memories of hanging out there and wanting to see it being re-used and re-open it." The location is appropriate, as the photo studio aims to be a hub for artists and creatives in the Illawarra and sit alongside other independent businesses. "It all mixes together, the music scene, photography, they're all very tight knit and small communities," Mr Trujillo said. Having a local space will allow photographers and artists to drop off film without having to post it to Sydney and also have a local point of contact. Kelsey Hopkins will be that local face in the Wollongong store. Having previously run her own film photography lab, Ms Hopkins said she's looking forward to assisting photographers at all stages of their journey. "We're a point of information and help and we can give out the right resources or easy to understand resources, because there's so much information out there," Ms Hopkins said. "To have someone to come back to and ask 'What happened here, I'm not sure what's going on' is an extra benefit." The store stocks a variety of film, including large format film, as well as a range of cameras from point and shoots to professional film set ups. For those looking to develop their own film, the store is also a good place to start, with everything one could need to develop black and white photographs. Film dropped off at Rewind Wollongong will continue to be developed in Sydney via an overnight courier service, but turnarounds remain tight, often within one to two days. In the long term, Mr Trujillo said the store may become an exhibition space for local artists and collectives. "We started here in Sydney in a really tiny shop and we want to get a feel for what the community needs down there. If it's more exhibiting space, then we'll provide it, but at the moment, we offer a little bit of everything in small amounts, and then see what happens."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/3143a21a-9602-4746-b140-f8ca34a71da1.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg